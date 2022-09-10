McCormick went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 4-3 win over the Angels on Friday.
McCormick helped power the Astros to a one-run victory with a home run that cashed in Trey Mancini in the seventh inning. He also took a bases-loaded walk the following inning to make it a three-RBI game. McCormick is slashing a pedestrian .239/.326/.419 in 301 at-bats this season and came into the game batting .176 in September.
