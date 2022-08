McCormick is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

McCormick's four-game run as the Astros' starting right fielder will come to an end with Kyle Tucker (illness) re-entering the lineup for the series opener. Though the everyday left field and center field positions remain somewhat unsettled for Houston while Michael Brantley (shoulder) is out indefinitely, Aledmys Diaz, Jake Meyers and Trey Mancini seem to be higher priorities than McCormick at this stage.