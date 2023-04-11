McCormick is in the leadoff spot for the Astros for the fourth straight game Tuesday as they take on the Pirates.

He's in left field for the second time over that stretch, with Jake Meyers covering center. Manager Dusty Baker is searching for a leadoff hitter while Jose Altuve (thumb) is on the shelf, and of late it's been McCormick instead of Jeremy Pena. McCormick is 4-for-13 with a home run since being elevated to the top of the order and has two homers and three steals overall this season. He's a viable deep-league play in fantasy leagues while perched atop a strong lineup.