McCormick went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Saturday's 5-0 win over the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

McCormick snuck a Gerrit Cole fastball just over the wall in right field to give the Astros a 2-0 lead during the second inning of Game 3. He continues to be a solid source of production for the end of the Houston lineup, and all five runs in Game 3 were knocked in by the bottom three hitters in the batting order. The homer marked McCormick's second of the ALCS, and the 27-year-old is now 5-for-16 with three RBI in his second postseason campaign.