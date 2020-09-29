McCormick will join the Astros' roster for the Wild Card Series against the Twins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick's first taste of the big leagues could wind up coming during the postseason. He's unlikely to fill a major role, as he's a fringe prospect who posted a 94 wRC+ in 57 games for Triple-A Round Rock in 2019. He'll give the team added flexibility off the bench, however, and in particular can free up bench outfielder Myles Straw to use his speed as a pinch runner.