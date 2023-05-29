McCormick went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

McCormick entered the contest 0-for-14 over his last five games, but he was able to make an impact with his seventh-inning blast. The slump at the plate could begin to cost him playing time -- he started in right field for a resting Kyle Tucker on Sunday, but Jake Meyers has been a bit better lately while competing with McCormick for the starting job in center field. McCormick has a .215/.303/.405 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, eight runs scored and four stolen bases through 90 plate appearances, numbers that seem more in line for a fourth outfielder than a regular member of the starting lineup. Until one of Meyers or McCormick establishes themselves, center field in Houston is likely to be a timeshare.