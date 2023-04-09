McCormick went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a two-run double during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Twins.

McCormick put the Astros on the board with a two-run homer in the third and extended Houston's lead to 4-1 in the fifth with a two-run double. He has seven hits through six games, and four of those have gone for extra bases. Last year, McCormick had 88 hits across 119 games, with 14 home runs, 12 doubles and two triples, so he's showcasing his power early in 2023.