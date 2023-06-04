McCormick went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in a 9-6 victory versus the Angels on Saturday.

McCormick broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the third inning and launched a solo shot to right-center field in the seventh. Over his past five games, the outfielder has gone 7-for-19 (.368 average), with three of the hits leaving the park. McCormick missed close to a month earlier in the campaign with a back injury, but he's produced five long balls and four thefts over the 27 games in which he's played, giving him intriguing fantasy value despite a modest .242/.314/.474 slash line.