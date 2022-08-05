McCormick went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Guardians.

McCormick had RBI singles in the third and fifth innings before adding a solo home run in the seventh. This was his first multi-hit game since July 25. The outfielder is up to 11 homers, 29 RBI, 29 runs scored, a stolen base and a .236/.325/.425 slash line through 265 plate appearances. With the addition of Trey Mancini to the Astros' roster, McCormick's already shaky case for playing time is in more danger. He could get a short-term boost if Kyle Tucker (illness) misses more than just Thursday's game, but it appears McCormick is soon to be mainly a bench option.