McCormick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

McCormick hit the Astros' fourth solo home run of the evening after connecting on a 392-foot blast in the eighth inning. He now has four home runs in 11 games dating back to May 28 but is still slashing just .228/.313/.447 with six homers, 17 RBI, 15 runs and 11:35 BB:K over 129 plate appearances. McCormick could see some additional at-bats with Yordan Alvarez (oblique) on the shelf but is still not seeing consistent opportunities to warrant much fantasy consideration.