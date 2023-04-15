McCormick (undisclosed) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.
McCormick made an early exit from Friday's series opener due to "vision issues" and there's still no clarity as to what exactly he's dealing with. Jake Meyers is covering center field and batting ninth for the Astros on Saturday.
