McCormick is not in the Astros' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
McCormick had started the last three contests after Jake Meyers started the first two games of the season, but it will be Meyers back in center field for this one. The two only have two hits (both by McCormick) between them in 16 at-bats in the early going.
