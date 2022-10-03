site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chas McCormick: Not starting Monday
McCormick isn't in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.
McCormick is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after going 0-for-3 with a run and a strikeout Sunday. Jake Meyers will start in center field and bat eighth Monday.
