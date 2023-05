McCormick is not in the Astros' lineup Wednesday due to a sore back, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCormick just returned from a back injury, but it doesn't sound like this is considered a setback. Rather, manager Dusty Baker thinks McCormick simply "overdid it" during his rehab assignment, leading to the soreness. He's considered day-to-day. Jake Meyers is in center field Wednesday.