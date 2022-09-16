site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chas McCormick: On bench Friday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2022
4:25 pm ET
McCormick isn't starting Friday against Oakland.
McCormick went 0-for-6 with a run, two walks and three strikeouts over the last two games and will head to the bench for the third time in the last six matchups. Mauricio Dubon is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
