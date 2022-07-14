site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chas McCormick: On bench Thursday
McCormick isn't starting Thursday against the Angels.
McCormick went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Wednesday and will be held out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jose Siri will take over in left field and bat eighth.
