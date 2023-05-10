McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
McCormick will now be out for back-to-back games after coming off the injured list prior to Monday's game against the Angels. Jake Meyers will again get the start in center field with McCormick out again.
