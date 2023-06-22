McCormick went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Mets.

He took Dominic Leone deep in the third inning as both offenses chased the opposition's starter early. McCormick is having a strong June, slashing .319/.396/.553 over 13 games with three of his seven homers on the season, and he's now gotten a start in six of the last nine contests.