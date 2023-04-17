McCormick (eye) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
McCormick will be on the bench for the third game in a row while he continues to experience blurred vision, which first cropped up during Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers. Jake Meyers will cover center field for the third consecutive contest, while Mauricio Dubon will handle leadoff duties in McCormick's stead.
