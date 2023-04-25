Astros manager Dusty Baker said McCormick (back) did some hitting and running on the field Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCormick was able to hit for the first time since he landed on the injured list a week ago. Baker said that McCormick will "probably" need a rehab assignment before coming off the 10-day IL, so the outfielder would seem to be at least a week or so away from rejoining the Astros. Jake Meyers has been handling center field since McCormick has been sidelined.