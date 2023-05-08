The Astros reinstated McCormick (back) from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Angels.

McCormick ended up missing close to a month while dealing with his back strain. He should handle the majority of duties in center field now that he's back with the club, and he was hitting at the top of the lineup prior to his injury. Rylan Bannon was sent down to Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding transaction.