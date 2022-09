McCormick (finger) went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts in Friday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

McCormick has battled a sore right pinkie finger over the last week-plus, having played in just two of the Astros' last seven games. Even if he's fully past the issue, he's could be in line for just a part-time role in center field. The 27-year-old is slashing .239/.325/.418 with 12 home runs, 37 RBI, 37 runs scored and two stolen bases through 94 contests overall.