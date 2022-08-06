McCormick went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Guardians.

The Astros are still settling on their best combination in the outfield and designated hitter after the acquisition of Trey Mancini. McCormick was in the lineup for the second consecutive day Friday, but each of those starts have come with Aledmys Diaz (finger) and Kyle Tucker (illness) unavailable. McCormick has been sporadically productive -- he's maintained a .237/.327/.424 line across 269 plate appearances for the season -- but he is likely to lose considerable playing time once Diaz and Tucker are back.