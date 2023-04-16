McCormick (eye) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The 27-year-old's absence doesn't come as a surprise as manager Dusty Baker said the outfielder wasn't likely to start Sunday after sitting out Saturday's game with blurred vision. McCormick won't be available off the bench Sunday, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, and should be considered day-to-day. Jake Meyers receives another start in center field.