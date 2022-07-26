McCormick went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday against the Athletics.
McCormick took Lou Trivino yard in the ninth inning to tally his 10th homer of the season. He continues to get regular run in the absence of Michael Brantley (shoulder), and McCormick has hit particularly well in his last eight games by maintaining a .346 average with two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. If McCormick continues to perform, he could push Jake Meyers for playing time in center field even once Brantley is able to return.