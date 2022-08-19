McCormick went 3-for-6 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.

McCormick has shifted into a timeshare with Mauricio Dubon in center field, and he's started only four of the team's last eight games. Even prior to Thursday's outburst, he has hit well of late by collecting at least one hit in four of his last five games. He also has eight RBI and three runs scored in that span. For the season, McCormick now has a .238/.323/.426 line across 300 plate appearances.