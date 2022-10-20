McCormick went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk during Game 1's 4-2 win over the Yankees in the ALCS.

McCormick took Clarke Schmidt deep for a solo shot just two batters after his teammate Yuli Gurriel, knocking the reliever from the game and giving the Astros a vital 3-1 lead in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old center fielder is 4-for-10 in the postseason and has gotten a hit in all three games the Astros have played. In just his second big league season, McCormick has cemented himself as a sneaky source of power at the bottom of the loaded Houston lineup.