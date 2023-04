McCormick went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two steals during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.

The 27-year-old made his second consecutive start in center field and took advantage on the basepaths both times he reached. He's opened the season splitting playing time with Jake Meyers as both players have received two starts in center, but McCormick has been far more effective at the plate, going 2-for-5 with three walks, two RBI and three steals.