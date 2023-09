McCormick went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two steals in Sunday's win over Kansas City.

McCormick broke out of a 1-for-15 slump with the three-hit effort. The two swipes lifted his total to 18 after having combined for eight steals in his first two seasons. McCormick is slashing .284/.363/.504 with 20 homers, 64 RBI, 56 runs and 18 stolen bases over 363 at-bats in what has been a breakout season for the third-year vet.