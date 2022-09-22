site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chas McCormick: Takes seat Thursday
McCormick isn't starting Thursday against Baltimore.
McCormick went 2-for-4 during Tuesday's win over the Rays but will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Mauricio Dubon is starting in center field and batting ninth.
