McCormick went 3-for-8 with a two-run home run across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

McCormick started both games -- one at DH and one in left field -- and should continue to benefit from the absence of Michael Brantley (shoulder). He tallied his 12th homer of the season in the second game and has now gone yard three times in his last 13 starts. He also has seven RBI and eight runs scored in that span.