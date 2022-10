McCormick went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Phillies.

McCormick entered the game off the bench and delivered an RBI double and a run scored in the third inning. He split time with Jake Meyers to close the season but should be the primary center fielder for Houston's postseason run. McCormick had an inconsistent season but managed 14 home runs and four stolen bases while maintaining a .245 line across 407 plate appearances.