Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters before Wednesday's game against the Rays that it hasn't been decided if McCormick (back) will need a rehab assignment before returning, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

McCormick hit on the field during pregame warmups and also caught flyballs. The outfielder has been out of the lineup since last Tuesday because of his back tightness, and he also dealt with blurred vision prior to that injury. McCormick is unlikely to return before the start of May, and his relatively lengthy absence means a rehab assignment seems more plausible than not.