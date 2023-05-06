Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters before Friday's game that McCormick (back) won't be ready to return during the weekend series against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athleticreports.

Neither McCormick nor Michael Brantley (shoulder) will be able to return to the lineup for Houston during their three-game series in Seattle. McCormick has been on the injured list since the middle of April with his strained back, but he should return to a regular role by the middle of May if there are no setbacks.