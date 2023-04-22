McCormick returned to working out with the Astros on Saturday, but hasn't resumed hitting as of yet, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McTaggart was placed on the injured list Tuesday because of a back issue, and he eligible to come off that list next Tuesday. The outfielder will likely need a short rehab stint before before he returns to the lineup, but he could be playing in center for the Astros by the end of next week if there are no setbacks.