Roa signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Dec. 20.

Roa made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2025, throwing three scoreless innings while striking out three batters and walking three. Most of his time was spent in Triple-A, where he posted a 2.83 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 60.1 frames. The 26-year-old righty is likely to report to Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the 2026 campaign, though he could join the Astros' bullpen at some point if he continues to thrive in the minors.