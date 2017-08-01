Astros' Colin Moran: Undergoes facial surgery
Moran (face) underwent surgery to repair facial fractures Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old sustained the injuries when he fouled a ball off the left side of his face on July 22 in Baltimore, and also suffered a concussion. The Astros have yet to release an official timetable for Moran's return, but he is unlikely to return prior to September.
More News
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Set for surgery later this week•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Discharged from hospital Monday•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Placed on DL with concussion, facial fracture•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Carted off field with head injury•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Crushes first homer of campaign Friday•
-
