Moran (face) underwent surgery to repair facial fractures Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old sustained the injuries when he fouled a ball off the left side of his face on July 22 in Baltimore, and also suffered a concussion. The Astros have yet to release an official timetable for Moran's return, but he is unlikely to return prior to September.

