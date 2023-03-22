Astros manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Julks "could come into play sometime this year, hopefully," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Julks had a bases-clearing double during Wednesday's Grapefruit League win over the Mets, pushing his team-leading RBI total this spring to 10. The 27-year-old is coming off a big season with Triple-A Sugar Land which saw him post a .864 OPS with 31 home runs and 22 stolen bases. Julks isn't going to make the Opening Day roster, but the late bloomer might get a look in Houston's outfield at some point this season.