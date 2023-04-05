Julks went 2-for-4 with a run scored Tuesday against the Tigers.
Julks drew the start at designated hitter and hit sixth in the lineup, and he's now started four of six games early this season. His playing time is likely to become more sporadic once Michael Brantley (shoulder) is able to return from the injured list, though there's no clear timeline for that to occur. In the meantime, Julks has taken advantage of his opportunity by collecting four hits in 16 at-bats, though he's also struck out seven times.