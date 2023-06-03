Julks went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Angels.
Julks has remained steady of late, going 7-for-24 (.292) with three extra-base hits and five RBI over his last seven contests. The rookie outfielder is up to four homers through 41 games this season after his sixth-inning blast off Shohei Ohtani. Julks has added six stolen bases, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored and a .267/.285/.404 slash line over 151 plate appearances. He continues steady playing time between left field and designated hitter, though he occasionally steps out of the lineup when Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick or Mauricio Dubon take a turn in left.