Julks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

He'll take a seat after starting each of the past five games in left field while going 4-for-19 with a double and two stolen bases. Yordan Alvarez -- who served as the Astros' designated hitter in Saturday's 6-1 loss following his return from a four-game absence due to a neck injury -- will check in for Julks in left field Sunday.