Astros' Corey Julks: Heads to bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
May 24, 2023
Julks will sit Wednesday versus the Brewers.
Julks will get a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a solo homer, a double and three RBI over the first two games of the series. Chas McCormick will slide over to left field while Jake Meyer enters the lineup in center and bats eighth in the finale with Milwaukee.
