Julks is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Julks is on the bench for the third time in four games and looks to be losing some traction as a mainstay in the Houston lineup following Chas McCormick's recent return from the injured list. McCormick will stick in the starting nine for the fourth game in a row and appears to be a more stable part of the lineup than Julks and Jake Meyers while the three players vie for two spots in Houston's regular outfield. Mauricio Dubon could factor into the mix in the outfield once second baseman Jose Altuve (thumb) likely returns from the injured list over the weekend, potentially leaving both Julks and Meyers on the outside looking in for playing time.