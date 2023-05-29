site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Corey Julks: Not in lineup Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Julks is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Twins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Julks had started each of the last three games -- two in left field and one at designated hitter -- but will begin this one on the bench. Mauricio Dubon is in left field.
