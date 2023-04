Julks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Julks started four of the past five games and will take a seat Sunday after he went 6-for-16 with a double, a home run and four RBI in that stretch. The 27-year-old also struck out seven times during that span, raising his strikeout rate for the season to 32.1 percent. Julks should continue to see at least semi-regular playing time until Chas McCormick (back) or Michael Brantley (shoulder) can return from the injured list.