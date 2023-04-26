Julks went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Julks smacked a one-out single in the fourth inning before swiping second base, his first stolen base in his MLB career. The 27-year-old rookie would add an RBI double in the fifth inning, extending Houston's lead to 4-0. Julks has been solid for the Astros early this season, slashing .317/.323/.476 with four doubles, two homers and eight RBI. He's been playing nearly every day, giving him some decent fantasy value in a powerful Houston lineup.