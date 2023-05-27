Julks went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

This was Julks' second three-RBI effort in his last three contests after he had knocked in just two runs over his first 11 games in May. The outfielder also has multiple hits in three of his last eight contests. Julks is slashing .270/.285/.389 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and six steals in eight attempts over 35 contests. He remains in the mix for playing time in left field and at designated hitter.