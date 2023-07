Julks went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Monday against the Rangers.

Julks has gotten on base multiple times in six of his last 11 starts, maintaining an impressive .413 on-base percentage. He's shown improved patience, as he's drawn six free passes in that span after working only nine walks across his first 53 games of the campaign. Julks is still getting on base at a .308 clip across 237 plate appearances, though he has chipped in 13 stolen bases and six home runs.