Julks is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Julks is on the bench for the second straight game after he struck out three times in four at-bats in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox. With a .280 on-base percentage and 29 percent strikeout rate on the season, Julks is hardly locked in as an everyday player for Houston, so he could be excluded in the lineup more frequently moving forward if manager Dusty Baker wants to open up spots in the outfield or at designated hitter for both Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers.