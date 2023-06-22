Julks went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Mets.

Julks started in left field for the fourth time in the last five games, while Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick continue to split time between center and left field. He's taken advantage of that opportunity by tallying four hits across 12 at-bats to go along with a homer, three RBI and six runs scored. Even with Yordan Alvarez (oblique) sidelined, the Astros have a crunch for playing time in the outfield so Julks will need to continue to perform well to keep consistent at-bats.